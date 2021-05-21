James Gunn Reveals How The Suicide Squad Cast Found Out About Their Onscreen Deaths

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping moviegoers on their toes, as Warner Bros. continues to compete with other comic book franchises. While conversation around the Snyder Cut hasn’t slowed down, the next movie arriving in theaters is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Gunn assembled an awesome ensemble cast of familiar faces, and now he’s revealed how certain actors found out about their onscreen death.