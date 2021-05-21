news

James Gunn Reveals How The Suicide Squad Cast Found Out About Their Onscreen Deaths

John Cena in The Suicide Squad
The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping moviegoers on their toes, as Warner Bros. continues to compete with other comic book franchises. While conversation around the Snyder Cut hasn’t slowed down, the next movie arriving in theaters is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Gunn assembled an awesome ensemble cast of familiar faces, and now he’s revealed how certain actors found out about their onscreen death.

As the title suggests, The Suicide Squad will follow as a group of villains are dropped in a seemingly un-winnable mission. The movie’s R-rating should allow James Gunn to kill various members of Task Force X in a grisly matter, but when did the cast find out? Gunn was recently asked about the onscreen deaths on social media, responding with:

Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script or for new actors upon being offered the role.

Well, there you have it. It looks like James Gunn was able to hire so much amazing talent for The Suicide Squad at least partly due to full transparency. No one was surprised their character got killed off; that’s the job they signed up for. Now we’ll just have to see who makes it out of the DC blockbuster alive.

James Gunn offered this tidbit of information about The Suicide Squad over on his personal Twitter page. Gunn is known for being super active on social media, and constantly fielding questions from fans. And right now moviegoers are primarily focused on his mysterious DC debut.

There is a huge cast of names attached to The Suicide Squad, as it appears that Task Force X will be split into two groups throughout the movie’s 131-minute runtime. Some familiar faces include Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, and Alice Braga. Plus, Sylvester Stallone is hilariously voicing King Shark. Smart money says they won’t all be making it out alive.

Of course, fans are also eager to catch up with the handful of returning characters from David Ayer’s 2017 original Suicide Squad. Gunn’s upcoming R-rated entry is unique because it’s a mixture of a sequel and a reboot. The Suicide Squad will also mark the third appearance of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, each time being directed by a different filmmaker.

The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

