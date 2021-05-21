Following Superman And The Witcher, Henry Cavill May Have Found His Next Big Franchise

Although it was recently announced that Henry Cavill will reprise Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, taking part in the new Highlander movie would give the actor another opportunity to anchor a franchise. After all, it doesn’t look like his version of Superman is returning anytime soon (if at all), especially considering the Superman reboot in development that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing and J.J. Abrams is producing, which will reportedly feature a Black actor playing Kal-El/Clark Kent. That said, Cavill is also still attached to The Witcher, so assuming Netflix isn’t canceling the series after Season 2 airs later this year, it might be tricky fitting Highlander into his schedule.