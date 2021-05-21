news

Following Superman And The Witcher, Henry Cavill May Have Found His Next Big Franchise

Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Henry Cavill has been keeping quite busy over the last several years. Along with his original Superman performance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally being shown on HBO Max, the actor has also starred in the hit Netflix series The Witcher and starred in movies like Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Enola Holmes. Now it looks like he may have found his next big franchise: Highlander.

A Highlander reboot has been in development for nearly a decade and a half now, and the latest update on this project is that Henry Cavill is being eyed to lead it. According to Deadline, it’s unclear whether Cavill would play a brand-new character in the Highlander reboot or deliver a new take on a character from past movies, but apparently Lionsgate is interested in bringing him aboard.

Although it was recently announced that Henry Cavill will reprise Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, taking part in the new Highlander movie would give the actor another opportunity to anchor a franchise. After all, it doesn’t look like his version of Superman is returning anytime soon (if at all), especially considering the Superman reboot in development that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing and J.J. Abrams is producing, which will reportedly feature a Black actor playing Kal-El/Clark Kent. That said, Cavill is also still attached to The Witcher, so assuming Netflix isn’t canceling the series after Season 2 airs later this year, it might be tricky fitting Highlander into his schedule.

However, should Henry Cavill officially sign onto Highlander, it’ll mark the first big step forward for this project, which has been stuck in development hell since 2008. Directors like Justin Lin and actors like Ryan Reynolds have come and gone from the reboot over the years, but according to Deadline’s report, it’s now put in a position to “to get into production.” Currently the behind-the-scenes talent attached to Highlander include John Wick’s Chad Stahelski as the director and producer alongside Neal H. Moritz, Josh Davis and David Leitch, while Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen will executive produce.

More to come…

