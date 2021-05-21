Netflix’s Army Of The Dead Ending Explained: What Happened, And How It Could Be Just The Beginning

Warning: spoilers for Netflix’s Army of the Dead are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, we’re about to crack open a vault’s worth of story beats you might not want spoiled. So leave this rundown dead and buried if you’re not current. Don’t worry...it won’t stay dead.

The world finally gets to see a new Zack Snyder zombie epic, thanks to the release of Netflix’s Army of the Dead. After over a decade in development hell, Dave Bautista and a cast of all stars embark on a daring heist that, at the very least, acts as an exciting and entertaining distraction. But taking a deeper look at the Army of the Dead ending, you can see that there’s a lot more where this came from; as both the past and the future hold promising story possibilities. Consider this your last spoiler warning, as we’re about to crack open the ending to Army of the Dead, and talk about how it could be just the beginning of Zack Snyder’s new universe.