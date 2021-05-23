One Of Spongebob Squarepants' Biggest Characters Is Reportedly Getting A Spinoff Movie

While the franchise has been around for decades now, it almost feels like Spongebob Squarepants is just getting started. The parent show, which began its run way back in 1999, has now spawned three theatrical films. Needless to say, fans have gotten their fill of the beloved sea creature on both the small and big screens. Now, it would seem that Spongebob’s movie franchise is expanding with a spinoff movie. And fans may be excited to know that it will center on one of the show’s biggest characters.
Sandy Cheeks, one of Spongbob Squarepants’ best friends, is reportedly getting her own spinoff movie. According to Collider, the film will be a hybrid flick that sees the animated Texas-born squirrel in a live-action setting. The movie will be produced by Nickelodeon and will be directed by Liza Johnson, who’s known for her work on the film Elvis & Nixon. Sources tell the site that longtime series writer Kaz alongside fellow franchise alum Tom J. Stern. As of this writing, Nickelodeon has not commented on the matter.
Although the Sandy Cheeks spinoff movie is being developed as a feature film, it doesn’t look like it will be heading to theaters. Collider also reports that the movie is being produced for an unnamed streaming service. Despite a lack of concrete details, there’s a chance the movie could go to either Netflix or Paramount+, as both have released Spongebob movies in either national or international markets.
The character of Sandy Cheeks originally made her Spongebob Squarepants debut in the now-iconic (and highly memed) Season 1 episode “Tea at the Treedome.” From there, the character continued to delight fans with her humor, karate skills and no-nonsense attitude. Given how loved Sandy is, it’s no surprise that Nickelodeon would want to give her a project of her own.
One can’t help but wonder what the film might be about, and there are a number of possibilities. The movie could see the squirrel leave Bikini Bottom and head back home for a visit. Or it could even be a story that centers on Sandy’s early life in Texas and the circumstances that bring her to home under the sea.
As mentioned, the Sandy Cheeks movie is just one of the many ways that Nickelodeon is attempting to capitalize on the popularity of the Spongebob brand. Within the past few years, the studio has not only released more theatrical films, but it’s also developed a prequel spinoff series, Kamp Koral. There’s also another spinoff on the way, which focuses on Spongebob’s dimwitted yet lovable friend, Patrick Star.
It’ll be interesting to see how things play out for this Sandy Cheeks movie, but it’s clear that there’s potential to do something fresh with the character. And most would likely agree that the enthusiastic critter has earned her time in the sun.
While you wait for more news, you can currently stream The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Paramount+ now.