news

One Of Spongebob Squarepants' Biggest Characters Is Reportedly Getting A Spinoff Movie

Spongebob Squarepants and Sandy Cheeks on Spongebob Squarepants (1999)
Available on Paramount Plus ×

While the franchise has been around for decades now, it almost feels like Spongebob Squarepants is just getting started. The parent show, which began its run way back in 1999, has now spawned three theatrical films. Needless to say, fans have gotten their fill of the beloved sea creature on both the small and big screens. Now, it would seem that Spongebob’s movie franchise is expanding with a spinoff movie. And fans may be excited to know that it will center on one of the show’s biggest characters.

Sandy Cheeks, one of Spongbob Squarepants’ best friends, is reportedly getting her own spinoff movie. According to Collider, the film will be a hybrid flick that sees the animated Texas-born squirrel in a live-action setting. The movie will be produced by Nickelodeon and will be directed by Liza Johnson, who’s known for her work on the film Elvis & Nixon. Sources tell the site that longtime series writer Kaz alongside fellow franchise alum Tom J. Stern. As of this writing, Nickelodeon has not commented on the matter.

Although the Sandy Cheeks spinoff movie is being developed as a feature film, it doesn’t look like it will be heading to theaters. Collider also reports that the movie is being produced for an unnamed streaming service. Despite a lack of concrete details, there’s a chance the movie could go to either Netflix or Paramount+, as both have released Spongebob movies in either national or international markets.

The character of Sandy Cheeks originally made her Spongebob Squarepants debut in the now-iconic (and highly memed) Season 1 episode “Tea at the Treedome.” From there, the character continued to delight fans with her humor, karate skills and no-nonsense attitude. Given how loved Sandy is, it’s no surprise that Nickelodeon would want to give her a project of her own.

One can’t help but wonder what the film might be about, and there are a number of possibilities. The movie could see the squirrel leave Bikini Bottom and head back home for a visit. Or it could even be a story that centers on Sandy’s early life in Texas and the circumstances that bring her to home under the sea.

As mentioned, the Sandy Cheeks movie is just one of the many ways that Nickelodeon is attempting to capitalize on the popularity of the Spongebob brand. Within the past few years, the studio has not only released more theatrical films, but it’s also developed a prequel spinoff series, Kamp Koral. There’s also another spinoff on the way, which focuses on Spongebob’s dimwitted yet lovable friend, Patrick Star.

It’ll be interesting to see how things play out for this Sandy Cheeks movie, but it’s clear that there’s potential to do something fresh with the character. And most would likely agree that the enthusiastic critter has earned her time in the sun.

While you wait for more news, you can currently stream The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Paramount+ now.

Up Next

Spongebob Squarepants Is A Big Part Of Come Play For A Really Sweet Reason
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Pet Sematary Prequel Just Took A Massive Step Forward, And May Not Be A Prequel Anymore news 6d The Pet Sematary Prequel Just Took A Massive Step Forward, And May Not Be A Prequel Anymore Eric Eisenberg
Yellowstone 6666: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Paramount+ Spinoff television 1w Yellowstone 6666: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Paramount+ Spinoff Will Ashton
Why A Star Trek: Picard And Lower Decks Crossover Isn't As Impossible As You Might Think television 1w Why A Star Trek: Picard And Lower Decks Crossover Isn't As Impossible As You Might Think Mick Joest

Trending Movies

Spirit Untamed Jun 4, 2021 Spirit Untamed Rating TBD
The Beatles: Get Back Aug 27, 2021 The Beatles: Get Back Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
How Alex Rodriguez Allegedly Feels About JLo Spending Time With Ben Affleck After Their Breakup TBD How Alex Rodriguez Allegedly Feels About JLo Spending Time With Ben Affleck After Their Breakup Rating TBD
Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Seth Rogen For 40-Year-Old Virgin Line That Has Haunted Her Life TBD Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Seth Rogen For 40-Year-Old Virgin Line That Has Haunted Her Life Rating TBD
Amid Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler Accuses The Kardashians Of 'Destroying' Her Family TBD Amid Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler Accuses The Kardashians Of 'Destroying' Her Family Rating TBD
The Rock Shared A New Look At Black Adam, And It’s Intense TBD The Rock Shared A New Look At Black Adam, And It’s Intense Rating TBD
The Time Traveler's Wife TV Show: 9 Quick Things We Know About The HBO Series TBD The Time Traveler's Wife TV Show: 9 Quick Things We Know About The HBO Series Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information