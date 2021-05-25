One Army Of The Dead Actor Says There Have Been 'Some Talks' About A Sequel

If you remember correctly, Zack Snyder wrapped things up pretty nicely in Army of the Dead. The world is pretty close to becoming majorly screwed due to Omari Hardwick’s character having boarded a private jet to Mexico City, only to find out he had been bitten by the zombie leader Zeus, thus turning him into an Alpha zombie. Pretty much the entire cast has been killed off at this point, but Omari Hardwick told ET that hope is very much alive for an Army of the Dead sequel, and it’s one that would include him. Here it is in his own words: