Why Disneyland Guests May Need To Choose Between Rise of The Resistance And The New Spider-Man Ride

Rise of the Resistance was barely open at Disneyland Resort when the park was forced to close in March of 2020, so the ride is still incredibly popular now that the park is finally reopen. Those crowds are managed through the use of a virtual queue system, where guests attempt to get a place in line via the use of an app rather than by simply standing in line or grabbing a FastPass. Disneyland has now confirmed that when its newest attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, opens with Avengers Campus on June 4, it will also use the same virtual queue system. But because of the way that system works, guests will likely need to choose between riding one ride or the other, as riding both on the same day will be tough.
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, is the first ride at Disney California Adventure to use the virtual queue system, and that's the main reason that getting a virtual queue spot for both WEB-SLINGERS and Rise of the Resistance won't be easy. In both cases, in order to get access to the virtual queue, you must have a reservation for the particular park, Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. Meaning that you'll only have access to the virtual queue for one ride or the other, even if you have a park hopper ticket. The first time guests can access the virtual queue is 7am, before either park is actually open. Any guests that aren't able to get a spot in the virtual queue at that point may try again at noon. Virtual queues basically fill up instantly. So if you're not trying right on the hour, you're going to miss your chance.
However, Disneyland says that guests may not hold a spot for the virtual queue for Rise of the Resistance and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at the same time, so even if you have a park hopper ticket and have the ability to move between parks, if you're boarding group has not been called for Rise of the Resistance, you can't attempt to get a WEB-SLINGERS spot. If you're trying to get on board one ride or the other at noon, you'll have to pick which one is more important to you.
There is, it would seem, one somewhat rare case where it would be technically be possible to ride both attractions in the same day. If you had a park hopper ticket, and were able to get an early enough boarding group during the 7am call that you had already been on the attraction before the window opened at noon, you could then attempt to get a boarding group for the other ride. In this scenario you would not have a boarding group for both rides "at the same time" so it should technically be possible, but it would take some work and some luck.
If you want to go for the trifecta, you can also throw Indiana Jones Adventure, which recently started using virtual queues as well, and if you're really good you could maybe do all three in one day.But again, you can only hold a boarding pass for one ride at a time.
Virtual queues are still a new thing and guests are still getting use to them. There's a lot of frustration both at Walt Disney World and Disneyland surrounding the system because it prevents guests, who might be more than willing to spend a long time in a stand by line, from being able to so, and thus it keeps them out of the attraction entirely.
At the same time, from a functionality standpoint it makes perfect sense why guests are being kept from holding virtual queue spots in both attractions at once. Since the boarding groups don't give you a set return time, it would be impossible to make sure you didn't get called for both rides at the same time. And having people showing up late would cause delays for everybody else trying to get on the ride. It's just a headache for all involved and doing it this way eliminates that.
Virtual queues as a concept are almost certainly here to stay, though that doesn't mean that the rides they are currently being used on will always use them, or that they will always be used in the same way. Disneyland and Walt Disney World are both in a period of transition as the parks work to figure out just how to best serve their guests in a post-pandemic world.