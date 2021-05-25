Why Disneyland Guests May Need To Choose Between Rise of The Resistance And The New Spider-Man Ride

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, is the first ride at Disney California Adventure to use the virtual queue system, and that's the main reason that getting a virtual queue spot for both WEB-SLINGERS and Rise of the Resistance won't be easy. In both cases, in order to get access to the virtual queue, you must have a reservation for the particular park, Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. Meaning that you'll only have access to the virtual queue for one ride or the other, even if you have a park hopper ticket. The first time guests can access the virtual queue is 7am, before either park is actually open. Any guests that aren't able to get a spot in the virtual queue at that point may try again at noon. Virtual queues basically fill up instantly. So if you're not trying right on the hour, you're going to miss your chance.