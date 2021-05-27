The Eternals Trailer Broke A Huge Marvel Record For The Pandemic Era

Even though the trailer certainly leaves a lot of questions about the Eternals, it also gives us an idea of what the movie actually is and drums up some excitement about a new dawn for the MCU. Unlike other Marvel movies, this one will apparently take place across thousands of years, including ancient times. The movie stars an impressively diverse cast who have apparently lived on Earth and shaped its history throughout time. On November 5, we’ll learn exactly why they’ve decided to move out from the shadows.