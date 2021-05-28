A Quiet Place Part II Ending Explained: How The Fight Against The Aliens Continues In The Sequel

SPOILER WARNING: The following feature contains massive spoilers for A Quiet Place: Part II. If you have not yet seen the film, and don't wish to know details about the way the movie ends, read on at your own risk!

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place comes to an end with a literal bang, and we’ve been feeling the reverberations ever since the movie debuted back in early 2018. After months of watching society fall apart and trying to stay as silent as possible, the surviving members of the Abbott family made a special discovery that suggests that the tide could possibly turn in the war against the vicious, sound-sensitive invaders. But can they actually succeed after so much damage has been done? The sequel works in part to answer that as it barrels towards its thrilling conclusion – and the A Quiet Place: Part II ending most definitely advances the greater battle being fought in the fictional world.