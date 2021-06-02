The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Streaming: How To Watch The New Conjuring Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Years in the making, the third main title and eighth overall in the Conjuring universe finally opens in theaters Friday, June 4, becoming the latest in a recent series of horror movies bringing audiences back to their local theater. But for some who still don’t have access to cinema or don’t quite feel comfortable returning to a crowded theater, there is a way in which you can watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It streaming from the comfort of your home, even if it is haunted by an unknown evil that keeps possessing your family members.

So, if you want to watch Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) get to the bottom of a case involving a murder suspect attempting to use demonic possession as a defense look no further as we have everything you need to know to watch the supernatural horror film and the rest of The Conjuring movies…