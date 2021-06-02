The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Streaming: How To Watch The New Conjuring Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Years in the making, the third main title and eighth overall in the Conjuring universe finally opens in theaters Friday, June 4, becoming the latest in a recent series of horror movies bringing audiences back to their local theater. But for some who still don’t have access to cinema or don’t quite feel comfortable returning to a crowded theater, there is a way in which you can watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It streaming from the comfort of your home, even if it is haunted by an unknown evil that keeps possessing your family members.
So, if you want to watch Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) get to the bottom of a case involving a murder suspect attempting to use demonic possession as a defense look no further as we have everything you need to know to watch the supernatural horror film and the rest of The Conjuring movies…
Where To Watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Streaming
Thanks to the groundbreaking decision made on the part of Warner Bros. to release all of its 2021 movies in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, everyone with a subscription to the streaming service (which celebrated its first birthday in May 2021) can watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on Friday, June 4. Don’t worry about any additional fees beyond your regular subscription because watching the latest Conjuring movie is as easy as opening the HBO Max app and pressing play once you see the title on your screen. Now there’s nothing stopping you from watching the darkest Warren case yet.
Watch the trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It over on HBO Max.
If you're not an HBO Max subscriber, you can sign up here.
How To Watch Previous Movies In The Conjuring Universe Streaming
While you’re waiting to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, now is the perfect time to revisit the first seven entries in the series. With the first two Conjuring movies streaming on Netflix and the spinoff titles centered on Annabelle and other characters available through other streaming services, it has never been easier to get all caught up with the exhilarating and terrifying Conjuring universe:
Stream The Conjuring on Netflix.
Rent/Buy Annabelle on Amazon.
Stream The Conjuring 2 on Netflix.
Stream Annabelle: Creation on HBO Max.
Rent/Buy The Nun on Amazon.
Rent/Buy The Curse of La Llorona on Amazon.
Stream Annabelle Comes Home on HBO Max.
Upcoming Conjuring Movies
Since The Conjuring opened in theaters in July 2013, the franchise has brought in $1.9 billion worldwide at the box office according to The Numbers, so it’s safe to say the franchise isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. There are two films in the Conjuring universe that are currently in various stages of development including a yet-to-be titled sequel to The Nun as well as The Crooked Man, which producer Peter Safran described as a “very interesting and different story” when speaking with CinemaBlend about the movie back in 2018.
Like all of the other 2021 movies being released by Warner Bros. Studios, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will give fans the chance to see the next chapter of the franchise unfold in a dark theater or on the comfort of your home when premieres Friday, June 4.