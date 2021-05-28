How Shia LaBeouf's Theft And Battery Charges Could 'Get Dropped

Last summer Shia LaBeouf got in a physical altercation with a man in Los Angeles and apparently left the scene with the man's hat, leading to charges of petty theft and battery. TMZ reports that the judge in the case has now offered LaBeouf a way out of going through with the trial. It includes attending private therapy for anger management at least once a week for the next 12 months. He must also continue with alcohol monitoring, the actor has already been dealing with rehab since last fall following the lawsuit against him. In addition, he must not obtain, or make an attempt to obtain, a firearm in the next 12 months, and must not attempt to use force or violence again in the next year.