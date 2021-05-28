Universal Orlando Just Took A Huge Step Toward Returning To Normal

After more than a year of theme park closures, limited reopenings, and health and safety measures, things have been changing very quickly in just the last few weeks at theme parks, especially at the two big parks in Florida, Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World. Universal has been at the forefront of reducing restrictions. When they announced that masks were no longer necessary for guests to wear outdoors, Walt Disney World followed suit just a few hours later. But now Universal has made the biggest move yet at eliminating pandemic restrictions, as now vaccinated guests no longer need to wear masks at all.