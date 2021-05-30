John Krasinski Reveals The Inadvertent (But Cool) Way Steven Spielberg Influenced A Quiet Place II

As far as shooting film, it was one of those things where, you know, this really goes to something -- I would say somebody like (Steven) Spielberg was hugely influential on this. Not in a specific way, I didn't talk to him about it. But I think all his movies that he shot on film, especially the ones I grew up on, feel immediately nostalgic. So there was something about this movie that I said, as soon as that frame starts, as soon as you see the first image, I want you to immediately be like, ‘Oh, I saw this movie in 1986.’ Like, it just feels like it could be any time, anywhere. And I think film, for this particular movie, does that. That's not to say I'll always shoot on film. I've shot three of my movies on film, which is great. It's really about what it does to the story.