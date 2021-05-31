The Sweet Text Message Steve-O Sent Johnny Knoxville During His Last Jackass-Related Hospitalization

Jackass 4 is scheduled to hit theaters in October, though there are still some questions about who will be in it. Johnny Knoxville has been pretty clear this will be his last contribution to the franchise. We’ve all heard lines like these from the guys in the past, but there’s something about this time that really does feel like final. If that’s truly the case, then Knoxville should feel nothing but proud of how hard he’s gone for the sake of our entertainment. None of it has ever felt phoned in or less than what it could be, and if Steve-O of all people is impressed with how hard you go, I can’t see any way to top that.