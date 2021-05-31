Vin Diesel Has A Fast And Furious Memorial Day Reminder For The Fans

Fans have been waiting years for the next film in the Fast Saga to hit theaters, and the wait is almost over. Head of the Fast Family Vin Diesel never misses a beat when it comes to updating fans and hyping up the world-wide successful saga, and this Memorial Day Weekend is no different. The Fast & Furious star used today’s all-American holiday to stress the importance of family and remind fans that his on screen family is almost back together again as the theatrical release of F9 steadily approaches.