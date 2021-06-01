Will In The Heights Top A Quiet Place Part II? How Much Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Flick Could Make Opening Weekend

The fact that the high estimate for In the Heights is looking to still come in just under the under the total brought in by A Quiet Place Part II would seem to indicate that the musical won't be enough to overcome the horror film at the box office. But considering that the range is so wide to begin with, with the estimate being that the movie could only bring in $25 million or could almost double that number, indicates that there's a lot of uncertainty regarding just how the film adaptation of the stage musical could do. So seeing it out perform its current high estimates certainly wouldn't be impossible.