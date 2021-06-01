Michael Bay Shares Throwback To Pearl Harbor Veterans On The Set Of The Movie For Memorial Day

The main focus of this Pearl Harbor throwback is, rightfully, the participation of the veterans who survived that fateful day and their presence on the set. While the movie itself has drawn some negative attention for various reasons, there is one thing that cannot be questioned. That is the fact that Michael Bay is a huge supporter of the US military, and through films such as Pearl Harbor, as well as his military biopic 13 Hours, and even his Transformers franchise, Bay has always paid tribute to the warfighter. The results can always be questioned, but his heart is definitely in the right place.