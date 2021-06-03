Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know

Over the course of the past decade, the Despicable Me franchise and the animation studio which produces its increasingly popular movies and shorts, Illumination, has completely revolutionized animated movies, releasing one box office hit after another. And, while the past year or so has been tough for international animation houses, and movie studios in general, Illumination and its premier franchise are looking at an optimistic future, one led by the upcoming release of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Also known as Minions 2, the long-awaited sequel to 2015’s Minions and the fifth theatrical release in the franchise as a whole is still a ways off (its release date has shifted multiple times since first being announced a few years ago), but there is still a lot about The Rise of Gru that we already know at this point, including its release date, stacked cast, and all other sorts of details. Let’s take a look…