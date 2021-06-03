Face/Off 2 Was Never Going To Be A Remake, Is Aiming For An R Rating

My understanding is there have been many development processes trying to get another Face/Off going over the years. I think it was developed as a remake for a long time, and that’s where the confusion came from. … It’s not like Adam and I took a meeting, and they were like, ‘Hey, how would you guys like to do Face/Off?’ … We actively, for a year and a half, aggressively pitched Face/Off to the studio, to Neal Moritz. Aggressively, like once a month Adam and I would have these two and a half hour phone calls with these executives where we’d just try to explain to them what our pitch was. No one could understand what we were talking about, because once the faces switch, it becomes real hard to keep track of who’s who. Basically, we convinced the studio to allow us to write a treatment, and then they understood what we were pitching. And they were like, ‘OK, fine. You can write a script.’ But it’s not like this existed prior to us pitching it. It was our idea that we really wanted to see come to fruition. To me that’s a slightly different thing.