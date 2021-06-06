John Wick 4: An Updated Cast List, Including Keanu Reeves

John Wick has been through a lot over his three film appearances so far, from losing his wife to a terminal illness and being hunted down by assassins all over the world, to having his finger chopped off and falling off the rooftop of The Continental. Yet John is still kicking after all this, mean we can look forward to him returning in John Wick: Chapter 4. Had things gone according to the original plan, Chapter 4 would have been released in May 2021, but instead, it’s now on track to premiere that same month in 2022.
Currently no plot details for John Wick: Chapter 4 have been disclosed to the public yet, but we have been learning how the action movie’s cast will look. Let’s go over the actors who have been announced for Chapter 4 so far, starting with the man who brings the Baba Yaga to life on the big screen, Keanu Reeves.
Keanu Reeves
When we last left off with Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, he’d been seemingly betrayed by his old friend Winston, but luckily, he wasn’t left for dead. The Tick Tock Man retrieved John and delivered him to Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, who’d also suffered at the hands of the High Table and questioned if John was “pissed off” at the council of crime lords too. While it’s unclear how much time will pass between the events of Parabellum and Chapter 4, it’s reasonable to assume that John Wick will indeed seek vengeance for everything that the High Table has done to him. Since Chapter 4 is filming in France, New York, Germany and Japan, he’ll evidently be globe-trotting again to accomplish his new goals. And with new destinations come both new allies and enemies.
Rina Sawayama
If the name Rina Sawayama rings a bell, you’re likely familiar with her musical career, as she’s the singer behind singles like “STFU!,” “XS,” “Bad Friend” and “Lucid.” But Sawayama also has some acting experience under her belt, having played Layla Valentine in the short-lived, Idris Elba-led Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. Now she’s making her film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4, although it hasn’t been revealed yet whether her character will aid John or try to eliminate him.
Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen has showcased his martial arts skills in a lot of movies, from Hong Kong offerings like the Ip Man film series to American blockbusters like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Disney’s live-action Mulan remake. So with all that fighting experience under his belt, he’s a perfect fit for the John Wick franchise, where people are being punched and kicked left and right. Although Yen’s John Wick: Chapter 4 character hasn’t been named yet, he’ll reportedly be an old friend of John’s who “shares his same history and many of the same enemies.” In other words, barring some twist betrayal, we can count on this individual helping the main protagonist out.
Shamier Anderson
Over in the TV world Shamier Anderson is best known for playing Xavier Dolls in the first three seasons of the Syfy series Wynonna Earp, and he’s also appeared in shows like The Next Step, Shots Fired and Goliath. Anderson’s film credits include Destroyer, City of Lies and Stowaway, and now he gets to take part in the craziness that is John Wick: Chapter 4. We’re in the dark on who Anderson will play for now; his time as a protagonist in Wynonna Earp means he could easily fill the same kind of role in Chapter 4, but I can also envision him as one of the many assassins who’s been tasked with taking John off the board.
Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated for a May 27, 2022 release. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on its progress, including other actors, both new and familiar, who are added to the lineup.