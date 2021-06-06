John Wick 4: An Updated Cast List, Including Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

When we last left off with Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, he’d been seemingly betrayed by his old friend Winston, but luckily, he wasn’t left for dead. The Tick Tock Man retrieved John and delivered him to Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, who’d also suffered at the hands of the High Table and questioned if John was “pissed off” at the council of crime lords too. While it’s unclear how much time will pass between the events of Parabellum and Chapter 4, it’s reasonable to assume that John Wick will indeed seek vengeance for everything that the High Table has done to him. Since Chapter 4 is filming in France, New York, Germany and Japan, he’ll evidently be globe-trotting again to accomplish his new goals. And with new destinations come both new allies and enemies.