Why Harry Potter’s Luna And Neville Wouldn’t End Up Together, According To Evanna Lynch

When it comes to the conclusion of Harry Potter, we spend a lot of time talking about Ron and Hermione’s unlikely love story or how Harry Potter ends up falling in love with Ginny Weasley. But we really don’t put enough time into discussing the pairing of Neville Longbottom and Luna Lovegood. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, the couple played by Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch share a cute moment together at the end, despite them not being endgame in the series.
Fans of the franchise will remember that Neville Longbottom goes on to marry Charlotte Skeoch’s Hannah Abbott and Luna Lovegood falls for Newt Scamander’s grandson, Rolf, and ties the knot with him. Evanna Lynch recently spoke to the short-lived romance between Neville and Luna with these words:
I see it more as like a wartime romance. I think it was all the moments. I think everyone’s caught up in the trauma and the idea that they might die, and they were fighting for an honorable cause. They were just like, ‘I quite like you and let’s see, and maybe we’ll die, and this will be beautiful.’ But I think that ended and then they both survived. And I think they’d probably both realized, you know, this is not quite right.
Hey, it happens. We all have the one that got away amidst the wizard battles we fought when we were 18, too, right? As Dancing With The Stars alum Evanna Lynch told Us Weekly, it was more of a "caught in the moment" adoration of the time and, when she looks to the future, Luna and Neville aren’t the best match. She continued:
I think Neville is probably a little too down to earth for Luna. He wants to have a stable job at Hogwarts. And Luna is a bit too kooky and out there for him and she wants to go out and travel the world. And their lifestyles just wouldn’t mix. So that’s how I see it.
Evanna Lynch is truly a fan of the Harry Potter books, too. The 29-year-old actress said she rereads J.K. Rowling’s series often and, at one time, she was able to look to the books as a source of comfort while she was fighting through an eating disorder. Lynch imagines a bright future for her character as a David Attenborough type who does documentaries in the wild about the magical animals of the Wizarding World.
During the final Harry Potter film, Neville Longbottom shares with Harry that he is “mad” about the Ravenclaw and decides to tell her because he believes they’ll likely be “dead by dawn.” It’s a romantic moment in the franchise and a cute one for the supporting Harry Potter characters, but it certainly doesn’t mean it has to be forever for the pair.
Evanna Lynch is a proud Harry Potter cast member, and it's great to hear her take on the Neville and Luna fling.