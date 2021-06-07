Why Harry Potter’s Luna And Neville Wouldn’t End Up Together, According To Evanna Lynch

I see it more as like a wartime romance. I think it was all the moments. I think everyone’s caught up in the trauma and the idea that they might die, and they were fighting for an honorable cause. They were just like, ‘I quite like you and let’s see, and maybe we’ll die, and this will be beautiful.’ But I think that ended and then they both survived. And I think they’d probably both realized, you know, this is not quite right.