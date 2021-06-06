Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She’s Fine Moving On From The Black Widow Role

Scarlett Johansson goes on to say how proud she is of how Black Widow turned out, and she is anticipating what everyone will think when they finally see it. Johansson says she will always love her experience playing Black Widow. There is always the potential for people to come back into play in the comics and the movie universe is probably no different. Still, the finality that Scarlett Johansson has been giving off looks like this might be it for Natasha Romanov on the big screen for now and maybe forever.