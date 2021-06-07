Indiana Jones 5 Is Going To Wild Length For Harrison Ford’s Stunts

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like the wheels are finally turning on the fifth installment in Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones franchise. Reports recently confirmed that the highly anticipated movie was set to begin filming in the U.K. this week, and recent set photos would seem to confirm that this is indeed the case. While these early photos don’t really give away anything in regard to the plot, we do seem to have a good look at one of the methods being used to film the movie. And it looks like the production is going to wild lengths when it comes to Ford’s stunts.
Dr. Henry Jones Jr. (or Indiana Jones) has proven to be one of the greatest action heroes in all of cinema, and this is mostly due to his rough and tumble nature. As a result, a number of stunts are required for the character but, of course, the creatives also have to keep in mind that Harrison Ford is now 78, which could make things a bit more challenging for production. But it looks like they’ve found at least one way to remedy the situation. Set photos, shared by a Twitter user, seem to show that Ford’s stunt double is wearing a mask made to look like the actor’s face.
It’s hard to deny that this perceived method of shooting stunts on Indiana Jones 5 is pretty extreme, but it does honestly make sense given that Harrison Ford is likely limited in what he can do on set. Still, Ford has kept himself in great shape, so one would imagine that he’ll still perform a few stunts here and there.
Interestingly enough, the photos would also appear to confirm that viewers will see a younger Indiana Jones at some point during the movie. He also seems to be sporting a look that’s a far cry from the jacket, fedora and whip fans are accustomed to seeing. With the movie being touted as the final film in the franchise, it would make sense that we’d venture back to Jones’ prime but, based on the situation, one has to wonder what we might end up learning about the character through such a flashback.
Although not much is known about Indiana Jones 5 at this time, we do know that the film made a major behind-the-scenes change, as franchise director Steven Spielberg chose to step down from his post. Nevertheless, he will remain on the project as a producer. Taking to the director’s chair in his place is James Mangold, the Oscar-nominated director known for helming films like Girl, Interrupted, Logan and Ford v. Ferrari.
The movie has also recruited a capable group of actors to join Harrison Ford on this latest adventure. Solo’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fantastic Beasts’ Mads Mikkelson and Avengers: Age of Ultron’s Thomas Kretschmann are a few of the confirmed cast members, and each should each bring something fresh to the franchise.
It’s exciting to see that cameras are finally rolling on Indiana Jones 5 and, based on the set photos, it should be an interesting shoot. But based on Mangold’s body of work, the seasoned filmmaker certainly knows what he’s doing.
Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.