Someone Remade Classic Scream Characters Like Neve Campbell For Frozen, And I Can’t Look Away

A snack, indeed. The best looking one, though, is definitely Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. The proportions are perfect, and she could give any princess a run for their money when it comes to flawless 3D complexions. The other two Scream characters to be ‘Disneyfied’ were resident horror movie nerd Randy Meeks, as played by Jamie Kennedy, and Stu Macher, played by Matthew Lillard (who will always be Shaggy in my mind, no matter what other roles he plays). Creator @slshers also posted Disney character designs for the other installments in the Scream franchise. Scream 2 is actually quite on point, and Scream 4 looks the most ‘Disney’ by far.