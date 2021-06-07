Someone Remade Classic Scream Characters Like Neve Campbell For Frozen, And I Can’t Look Away

Fans often go above and beyond for their favorite piece of media. They’ll create stories and artwork, among other things, to show their love. Some of their work will even reimagine their favorite characters in a new way (like the infamous drawings of Disney princesses as buckets of cement, which made the rounds on Twitter a while back). The latest slew of characters to be redesigned? The cast of Scream, of course, and they've been made to look like characters from Disney's Frozen.
Twitter user @slshers posted a composite image of every main character from the original Scream reimagined in the style of Disney’s Frozen, and the results are actually pretty incredible. You may never look at the cast or film the same way again after seeing these designs Check out the post below:
It’s kind of compelling, but also kind of creepy. Some characters are instantly recognizable, like Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker, with that iconic bangs-and-blonde-bob combo, or Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis, with that Johnny Depp-esque haircut. Some, however, don’t translate quite as well. Rose McGowan as Tatum Riley, for example, looks, well, terrifying. One Twitter user replied:
I have to agree, especially with the uncanny valley aspect. Tatum Riley almost looks like the disjointed baby animatronic doll that almost played the infant Renesmee in Breaking Dawn, which was described by producer Wyck Godrey as “one of the most grotesque animatronic babies ever to not be seen on film.” Gale Weathers (originally played by Friends star Courteney Cox) also succumbed to the animatronic effect. However, it's more shocking to remember that Cox, a perpetual brunette, once had strawberry blonde hair.
All this isn’t to say that this reimagining looks bad. On the contrary, some of the characters look like they popped straight out of a Disney movie, like David Arquette as deputy Dewey Riley. One Twitter user humorously commented:
A snack, indeed. The best looking one, though, is definitely Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. The proportions are perfect, and she could give any princess a run for their money when it comes to flawless 3D complexions. The other two Scream characters to be ‘Disneyfied’ were resident horror movie nerd Randy Meeks, as played by Jamie Kennedy, and Stu Macher, played by Matthew Lillard (who will always be Shaggy in my mind, no matter what other roles he plays). Creator @slshers also posted Disney character designs for the other installments in the Scream franchise. Scream 2 is actually quite on point, and Scream 4 looks the most ‘Disney’ by far.
These reimagined Scream character designs are just in time for Scream 5, as it was announced that the fifth chapter in the franchise will be released in theaters on January 14, 2022. And we're going to see a ton of familiar faces. David Arquette (Dewey Riley), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), and Marley Shelton (Deputy Judy Hicks) are all returning. Additionally, new faces will include Melissa Barrera of Vida, Jenna Ortega of Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle, and Jack Quaid of The Boys.
Scream 5 will be the first film to not be directed by the late Wes Craven, although the new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will do their best to honor the horror icon’s previous work. Although to be honest, I, for one, would 100% watch an animated Scream after seeing these Frozen-inspired designs.