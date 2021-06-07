Joker’s Justin Theroux Addresses Rumor About Returning In The Sequel

In modern comic book movies, cameos are not only a regular source of fun for audiences, but also commonly used as a storytelling tool. With series often planned out in advance, filmmakers have sometimes used special appearances by known actors as a means of teasing future chapters – with the perfect example being Samuel L. Jackson's debut as Nick Fury in the first Iron Man. All that being said, if you happen to be a person who is expecting to see more from Justin Theroux in Joker 2 following his extremely minor part in Todd Phillips' villain origin tale, we have some bad news for you.