Chris Pratt Is All In On A Jurassic World/Fast And Furious Movie, Even Has A Wild Idea

Blockbuster crossovers tend to be impossible because the same studio doesn’t own the rights to, say, the Mission: Impossible franchise and the James Bond series (so put away all of that Ethan Hunt-007 fan fiction, folks, because it’s not happening). But if the same studio does retain the rights to two major franchises, then all of a sudden, talk of a team up sounds a little more feasible. Such is the state of an unusual wish first raised by F9 co-star Michelle Rodriguez when asked about the wild places she’d like to see the Fast & Furious series go now that they have done everything from move a missile with The Rock’s bare hands to reportedly sending Ludacris and Tyrese into space.