8 LGBTQ+ Marvel Characters We Want To See Disney Confirm In The MCU

Happy Pride Month, Marvel fans! As the comic book universe has continued to be expansive across the far stretches of time, space and the multiverse, so have the characters at the center of its storylines. Between the pages of the many weekly Marvel Comics issues, a diverse range of characters continue to grow the universe’s LGBTQ+ community including with recent fan-favorites Valkyrie and Peter Quill. And, as the MCU becomes an invaluable extension of these stories, we hope to see more LGBTQ+ Marvel characters be confirmed on the big screen and Disney+.

LGBTQ+ representation matters, and Hollywood's biggest movie franchise can do better in the diversity department while telling its superhero stories. In celebration of this Pride Month, let’s take a look at the key characters in the Marvel universe fans would like to see be confirmed as gay icons in the MCU after being confirmed as such in the comics: