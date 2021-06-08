DC's Super Pets Movie Will Reunite Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Alongside Cast Of Icons

For those of you keeping score, DC League of Super Pets, formerly titled simply as DC Super Pets, was originally supposed to be in theaters this past May. But early on, the project was pushed a full year into its current 2022 home, and we hadn’t heard much about its progress since that announcement a couple years ago. Now it feels like we’re primed for even more surprises in the near future, as we’re now counting down to the unleashing of DC League of Super Pets.