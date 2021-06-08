Keira Knightley Drops F-Bomb Revealing She And Her Female Friends Have Been Sexually Harassed

Keira Knightley has had a long and successful film career, starting from a young age in projects like Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Love, Actually. Now a mother and established actress, Knightley has been using her platform to discuss important social issues. And she recently dropped an F-bomb while revealing that she and seemingly all her friends have been sexually harassed sometime in their life.
Over the past few years there has been a ton of conversation surrounding sexual harassment, both in the workplace and out. Movements like #MeToo seemingly inspired women to speak out about their experience, and Keira Knightley is another famous name using her platform and being brutally honest about the world we live in. During a recent interview the Pirates of the Caribbean icon was asked if she had ever experienced harassment, to which she said:
Yes! I mean, everybody has. Literally, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been, in some way, whether it’s being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they’re going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has.
Talk about honesty. Keira Knightley not only revealed her own experience being harassed, but she’s shared this type of story with a number of other women. It’s certainly a sobering message, one that can illuminate folks regarding just how much of a widespread problem this is.
Keira Knightley’s comments come from a long-form interview with Harper’s Bazaar about her career and life. Eventually the chat touched on serious subjects like Knightley losing loved ones to COVID-19, and her experience with harassment. That’s when she got honest about just how often it factors into the day to day life of both the actress and her female friends.
Indeed, there are a number of precautions that women are sometimes forced to take on when doing normal activities like walking home or using a parking garage. Some of these concepts include keeping your keys in your hand or taking a fake phone call. In the same interview Keira Knightley spoke to this aspect of her life, saying:
It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it. It’s fucking depressing.
While Keira Knightley might seem like she’s got it all as a celebrity, the 36 year-old actress also shares the same concerns as many of us. She’s experienced harassment, resulting in changes to her behavior that Knightley herself deems “depressing.” It’s likely for this reason that she’s so honest in the aforementioned interview, shedding light on an issue that she shares with friends and strangers alike.
As far as her career goes, Keira Knightley filmed a number of projects before sets around the world were shut down. She’ll next be seen in the upcoming holiday movie Silent Night, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davis.
Silent Night was expected to arrive sometime in 2021, but it doesn’t have a release date. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.