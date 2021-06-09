What Does Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra Returning To Star Wars Means For Solo 2's Chances?

Why Qi'ra's Appearance Could Be Bad For A Solo Sequel

Optimism is always nice, but there's always another side of the coin to consider, and that's true with this Qi'ra nod in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. On the one hand, Disney could've signed off for Qi'ra to be used in a Disney story because fans are interested in the character. On the other hand, it could be because that while Disney acknowledges that, there are no real plans to do anything with the character going forward.