Following Various Controversies, Armie Hammer Has Gone Into A Treatment Program

Throughout the year Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer has been the subject of a wave of controversies including a viral cannibalism DM and alleged sexual assault and rape claims from women. The 34-year-old actor has since dropped out of the acting projects he’d had in the works and his agency no longer represents him. The latest development coming in regarding Hammer is that he has reportedly checked into an in-patient facility to undergo treatment for drug, alcohol and sex problems.