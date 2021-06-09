Katherine Schwarzenegger Finally Posted Baby's Face On Instagram... It Just Wasn't Her Own

Time definitely flies, as Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have officially been married for two years now. The few couple of years have already been eventful for the two, as a chunk of their married life has been spent in quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, Schwarzenegger considers it a blessing to have spent this time with her hubby. It’s not just the two of them, though, as the couple welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria, back in August. Fans have been clamoring to get a peak at the baby girl, but Schwarzenegger and Pratt have yet to reveal her little face. Schwarzenegger did, however, recently showed off an adorable baby’s face on Instagram -- it just wasn’t her daughter’s.
Katherine Schwarzenegger may not be ready to show off her little one just yet, but she couldn’t help but gush over her best friend’s little boy. In an Instagram post, Schwarzenegger explained that the adorable little guy was born six months apart from her Lyla, and she’s loving that she can plan playdates and outfits for the two, among other things. You can check out the photo, which shows the baby sporting shades:
It definitely looks like Katherine Schwarzenegger is infatuated with the baby and, based on the comments, fans seem to be in love as well. However, it would appear that many can’t help but point out that they’ve still yet to see Schwarzenegger’s own child on her social media accounts. One user gushed over the photo but still inquired about Lyla:
Wow!! great pics thought that was your baby at first then glanced it’s your friends baby boy, Why not show your little beautiful baby girl..
While most of the remarks were generally respectful, others were a bit more direct. In another comment, one user shared thoughts on the author showing off another baby but not her own:
Honestly I think it’s super strange to post other people’s children even with their permission when you have no photos of your own child
Katherine Schwarzenegger has previously explained that as a child, her famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, made it a priority to give their children privacy and provide them with an upbringing that was as normal as possible. It would seem that both she and husband Chris Pratt want to give Lyla this same thing. And given that Lyla is their child, they have every right to show or not show her to the public as they see fit.
Even though we’ve yet to see her face, the two celebrities have had a bit of fun with fans by finding creative ways to hide her face. In one post, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s fans could only see the top of the baby’s head, with her face being turned inward. And in a post from Chris Pratt, Lyla was covered by a Santa Clause icon.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt may eventually feel comfortable with showing their daughter on social media. But until then, they’re likely to keep finding new ways to show her in pictures, without actually revealing her face.