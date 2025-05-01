'A Full Vibe': Machine Gun Kelly Shares Video With Teen Daughter Weeks After Welcoming Baby Girl With Megan Fox, And The Comments Are Sweet

Being a celebrity can be a double edged sword. While it's a dream come true for many, it can also turn one's personal life into a public matter. Just as famous pairs like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The latter have been making a ton of headlines, with Fox recently giving birth to their daughter. But MGK actually has as 15 year-old daughter as well, recently posting a cute video on social media. And the comments section is full of sweet messages as well.

Megan Fox's pregnancy announcement shocked the public, given her and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship issues. Fox and MGK are coparenting their new arrival, but the rock star is also sharing love for his daughter Casie Baker on Instagram. He posted a video of them together, check it out below:

It looks like music is a family affair. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared this video to his whopping 9 million followers on Instagram. While there are continue questions (and headlines) about the state of his relationship with Megan Fox, their new arrival isn't his first time becoming a father. And his first daughter is growing up before the eyes of his fans.

Said fans are sounding off in the comments section of Machine Gun Kelly's post. There's a ton of love and support coming his way, with some of the most popular responses being:

Yes sir ❤️a full vibe ❤️ - ogbobbydash

Girl dad x 2 🔥🔥🔥the best🖤 - roxx_____

🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼 make her a dj bro, she’ll kill it! - djpaulkom

Awww! She is sooo grown up!! I love seeing your family Kels!! 💕🫶🏾 - angelicatalan

Ugh she so beautiful and getting big im old 😭😭😭😭😭 - _destinymariah

If fans are feeling old by seeing how grown up Casie, one can only imagine how MGK feels. But it seems like he's enjoying this current stage of parenthood, especially since his daughter is fully "a vibe." One can only imagine what it'll be like when his new daughter with Megan Fox gets to this age.

That particular celebrity couple was attached at the hip, before Megan Fox deleted their photos in 2023 and rumors about infidelity started circulating online. In the years that have passed, the famous duo have reportedly gone through extensive couple's therapy. And while they got back together and got pregnant, they're seemingly not together and are simply coparenting.

Of course, they've got the tools to make this arrangement successful. They've both got other children, and Fox has coparented with ex Brian Austin Green for years. We'll just hav to wait and wonder about what's happening behind the scenes as the former couple celebrates their new child together.