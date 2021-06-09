The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying About Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson’s Reunion

Back in 2017, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson teamed up for The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which saw Reynolds’ Michael Bryce being hired to protect Jackson’s Darius Kincaid when he’s targeted for assassination. Four years later, these Hollywood stars have reunited for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which sees Salma Hayek’s Sonia Kincaid getting an expanded role. The sequel arrives later this month (though some of you may be seeing it early), but reviews are now trickling in, so we have an early read on how Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is being received critically.