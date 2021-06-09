news

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying About Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson’s Reunion

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Back in 2017, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson teamed up for The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which saw Reynolds’ Michael Bryce being hired to protect Jackson’s Darius Kincaid when he’s targeted for assassination. Four years later, these Hollywood stars have reunited for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which sees Salma Hayek’s Sonia Kincaid getting an expanded role. The sequel arrives later this month (though some of you may be seeing it early), but reviews are now trickling in, so we have an early read on how Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is being received critically.

Starting off, The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore was not impressed with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, calling it a “by-the-book sequel to a movie that was already striking in its unoriginality.” DeFore commended the decision to place Salma Hayek’s character in the spotlight, but it wasn’t enough to improve the overall film’s quality, specifically the humor.

… Its occasional laughs drown in a sea of action-comedy tropes that have been stale for decades. These actors deserve much better, and so do their fans.

The Wrap’s Alonso Duralde was similarly dissatisfied with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, saying how the sequel was “a movie even more negligible and forgettable than the first one.” Describing the two Bodyguard movies as being more like “spreadsheets,” Duralde stated that the sequel doesn’t have “one legitimate laugh” and it seemed like no one cared that the story doesn’t work.

Now, with theaters slowly filling up again, the studios are going to be clearing the shelves of their most negligible product before the big summer titles launch. Amid this rummage sale, almost any other movie screening at a multiplex that isn’t The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is more worth that wait.

Molly Freeman from ScreenRant was kinder to Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, stamping it with a 3/5 score. Freeman wrote that the sequel is “a perfectly serviceable action-comedy” that primarily stands out with its star power, though the story itself leaves a lot to be desired.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is another fine action-comedy, made more fun by Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek's performances.

Finally, Paste Magazine’s Jacob Oller also fell into more mixed territory with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, noting that Salma Hayek makes the sequel better than its predecessor and the film’s “primary pleasure” is its “commitment of its cast to its bloody, profane vapidity.” But ultimately, this movie doesn’t deliver enough to make it an exceptional product.

When Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife’s Son eventually comes out, their next improvement can be adding good jokes after realizing that the franchise should be only jokes.

Going off these early reviews and a handful of others, it sounds like The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will score an overall similar critical reception to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, i.e. falling in the mixed-negative range. That said, The Hitman’s Bodyguard performed solidly on the commercial front, making over $176 million worldwide, so perhaps The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will perform similarly in that area too now that movie theaters are reopening. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the sequel also stars Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas, Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant, among others.

You can judge The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard for yourself when it premieres on the big screen June 16. For those of you wondering what other movies are on the way this year, look through our 2021 release schedule.

Up Next

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Recalls Being Slapped By Salma Hayek On The Set Of The Hitman’s Wife's Bodyguard
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

How To See Ryan Reynolds In The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Early news 1w How To See Ryan Reynolds In The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Early Sarah El-Mahmoud
Ryan Reynolds Isn't Afraid To Make Noise Over How Much He Loves A Quiet Place: Part II news 2w Ryan Reynolds Isn't Afraid To Make Noise Over How Much He Loves A Quiet Place: Part II Carlie Hoke
Why Deadpool 3 Doesn’t Need To Be R-Rated, According To The Original's Director news 2w Why Deadpool 3 Doesn’t Need To Be R-Rated, According To The Original's Director Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Don't Breathe 2 Aug 13, 2021 Don't Breathe 2 Rating TBD
The Forever Purge Jul 2, 2021 The Forever Purge Rating TBD
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
The King's Man Dec 22, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Infinite Streaming: How To Watch The New Mark Wahlberg Movie TBD Infinite Streaming: How To Watch The New Mark Wahlberg Movie Rating TBD
'Loki' Analysis And Review | Episode 1 'Glorious Purpose' TBD 'Loki' Analysis And Review | Episode 1 'Glorious Purpose' Rating TBD
Why Kelly Ripa Still Isn't Comfortable After Hosting Live With Kelly And Ryan For So Long TBD Why Kelly Ripa Still Isn't Comfortable After Hosting Live With Kelly And Ryan For So Long Rating TBD
Jurassic World: Dominion Will Screen 5 Minutes Of IMAX Footage In Theaters, Here's What We Know TBD Jurassic World: Dominion Will Screen 5 Minutes Of IMAX Footage In Theaters, Here's What We Know Rating TBD
That Time Ridley Scott Personally Spritzed Brad Pitt Down With Water On The Set Of Thelma And Louise TBD That Time Ridley Scott Personally Spritzed Brad Pitt Down With Water On The Set Of Thelma And Louise Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information