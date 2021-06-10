Universal Orlando’s Awesome VelociCoaster Opened This Morning With An Intense Wait Time

I wouldn’t expect quite so much positivity around the wait times, but every single popular theme park has wait times. In fact, when Disneyland reopened with severely reduced capacity earlier this year, the fact that the rides only had moderate wait times was even a story. The good news is wait times always reduce over time. The initial excitement eases a little bit, and as more people decide to go to other parts of the park, the lines get shorter and shorter. That process will take some time with the VelociCoaster. Fortunately, if you had to make a list of rides worth waiting three hours for, this would be near the top of the list.