Crazy Rich Asians Director Admits Fault After Colorism Backlash

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past five years, the entertainment industry has looked inward and engaged in difficult conversations. This includes pushing for a safer environment free from workplace harassment, as well as inclusivity both in front and behind the camera. Jon M. Chu’s acclaimed 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians has been praised for telling a story about Asian characters, but there’s also been some backlash about colorism in the project. Now Chu has admitted some fault in the scandal.