Venom Concept Art Reveals Creepy Alternate Look For Tom Hardy’s Character

It would have been interesting to see this more Ultimate-looking Venom on the big screen, but Tom Hardy’s version of Venom is definitely intimidating on his own merits, and unlike Topher Grace’s Venom from Spider-Man 3, will go so far as to eat people. Fortunately, Eddie Brock is there to keep his symbiotic partner in check, and while there may come a day when he clashes with Spider-Man, for now, Venom is using powers to keep the innocent safe… even if he does so with a rougher hand compared to your average superhero.