Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow Has A+ Reaction To Fast And Furious Crossover Talks

Ever since the concept of a crossover between Universal’s Jurassic World and Fast and Furious franchises hit the internet brain trust, the idea has been discussed non-stop. And who can blame people for wanting to see a world where Vin Diesel and a velociraptor get to save the world in the name of family? That’s certainly the reaction of Jurassic World: Dominion co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow, as he’s enjoying every quarter mile of the ride.
While discussing the newly announced extended preview that will be shown with F9 in IMAX, Trevorrow spoke to Empire about everyone’s favorite new dream sequel. His pleasure in the suggestion is refreshing, as some creators would love to dismiss the concept outright. But Colin Trevorrow, also being a fan of pop culture himself, tended to this particularly exciting flower of the mind with this statement:
I don't want to say anything because then the memes will stop. Reality is just not as much fun. I mean, have I ever heard anything about a franchise crossover? Of course not. But do I enjoy seeing people take it really seriously on Twitter? I do. So, let's just keep having fun with the what-ifs.
On one hand, it doesn’t sound like the Jurassic World/Fast and Furious crossover is any closer to happening. Colin Trevorrow basically put that raptor back in the pen merely by mentioning the concept of reality, and its lack of fun. Then again, his lack of outright rejection is quite nice, as it means that should Universal somehow want to send the Toretto family to Isla Nublar in the search for more money, the doors are still wide open.
It’s a notion that certainly won’t be any easier to dissuade in the current climate. With F9 already delivering trunk loads of cash worldwide, that half of the potential equation is already a valuable commodity. And with the first look at Jurassic World: Dominion footage being included with those supercharged antics, that’s only going to tie the two ideas together all the closer. Plus we’ve already seen how well raptors deal with motorcycles, so who’s to say a sports car is any sort of match for good old Blue?
Reality says that Colin Trevorrow is having some good fun, as he doesn’t want to be the sort of guy that rains on the parade of Jurassic World or Fast Saga fans. At the same time, people need to temper their hopes, as there would need to be a lot of thematic gymnastics to even remotely make this crossover event even happen. Of course, there was once a time when going to space was once the hardest pass you could imagine in the world of Fast Saga action, and look what happened there!
F9 is already in theaters internationally, with a domestic release set to drop the green flag on June 25th. But if you’re looking for anything past the extended preview of Jurassic World: Dominion that will be attached to IMAX showings, you’ll have to wait until the first trailer drops. Which is a big TBD, as the next chapter of dinosaur action isn’t scheduled to arrive until June 10, 2022.