Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow Has A+ Reaction To Fast And Furious Crossover Talks

Reality says that Colin Trevorrow is having some good fun, as he doesn’t want to be the sort of guy that rains on the parade of Jurassic World or Fast Saga fans. At the same time, people need to temper their hopes, as there would need to be a lot of thematic gymnastics to even remotely make this crossover event even happen. Of course, there was once a time when going to space was once the hardest pass you could imagine in the world of Fast Saga action, and look what happened there!