Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch Shares One Half-Blood Prince Scene She’s ‘Really Sad’ Didn’t Make It Into The Film

In the book, the funeral was a powerful and moving scene. Magical creatures of all kinds come out of the woodwork to show their respects for the influential wizard, even the headmaster’s own phoenix, Fawkes. This was also the scene in which Harry Potter decided not to return to Hogwarts the following year, in turn leaving Ginny (who he finally ended up with in the same book) behind to search for Horcruxes with the rest of the Golden Trio. It was a very important part of the books, to say the least, and it's honestly heartbreaking that it wasn't included in 2009 film adaptation of Half-Blood Prince.