After Justice League, Could Zack Snyder Helm A Dragon Ball Z Movie? Here’s His Honest Thoughts

Zack Snyder has directed a variety of films over the course of his career. He’s helmed superhero epics like Justice League, an intense period piece in 300 and most recently, a zombie, heist film in Army of the Dead. Of course, there are still things Snyder hasn’t done, including a Dragon Ball Z movie. Hearing Dragonball and Snyder in the same sentence is sure to elicit different feelings among fans. Now, the director has shared his thoughts on whether he’d be up for making a big-screen adaptation of the iconic anime.
It goes without saying that Dragon Ball Z is one of the most popular anime of all time and has made a serious dent on pop culture. Many among its fanbase have likely been looking for a worthy live-action motion picture. There are plenty of directors out there who could take on the job, and Zack Snyder is certainly an option. But would he be willing to take on such a project? Here’s what he told YouTube’s Tyrone Magnus:
Yeah, I would consider that. I mean, if it came around, but definitely I would do an anime remake or live-action.That would be fun because I love animation and I’ve been watching a fair amount. I watch a ton of anime with my kid who’s too young to watch it, but we watch it anyway.
So it looks like Zack Snyder is definitely down to direct a live-action adaptation of an anime. In addition, the director is a fan of the medium, and it sounds like it makes for some nice bonding time with his kid. It should also be mentioned that Snyder is also working on the upcoming anime Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, an offshoot of his Netflix film that will also debut on the streamer.
Anyone who’s seen Zack Snyder’s work knows he has a very specific aesthetic, one that can be quite over the top. Still, I can’t deny that it would be interesting to see what he would do with some of Dragon Ball Z’s most iconic battles. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a prime example of what the filmmaker can do with combat, and you can check out that film by streaming it on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.
While many are sure to have mixed feelings about Zack Snyder possibly helming a Dragon Ball Z adaptation, I think most of us can agree that it couldn’t be any worse than 2009’s Dragonball Evolution. That film proved to be both a critical and financial failure and was poorly received by fans of the franchise. Even the writer behind the film offered his apologies for the finished product.
There’s no telling whether or not Zack Snyder will actually get an opportunity to try to right the wrongs of that film. However, the idea of a Snyder-directed Dragon Ball movie will likely remain something to consider until the door is officially shut on the notion.