After Justice League, Could Zack Snyder Helm A Dragon Ball Z Movie? Here’s His Honest Thoughts

Zack Snyder has directed a variety of films over the course of his career. He’s helmed superhero epics like Justice League, an intense period piece in 300 and most recently, a zombie, heist film in Army of the Dead. Of course, there are still things Snyder hasn’t done, including a Dragon Ball Z movie. Hearing Dragonball and Snyder in the same sentence is sure to elicit different feelings among fans. Now, the director has shared his thoughts on whether he’d be up for making a big-screen adaptation of the iconic anime.