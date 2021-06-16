Star Wars Stuntman Reveals Even Actors Like Adam Driver Can't Stop Making Pew Noises When Lightsabers Are Involved

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is one of those legendary properties that lives in the hearts and imaginations of fans and actors. This makes the stories we’ve heard about cast members like The Last Jedi’s Laura Dern making “pew” noises on set not only expected, but also absolutely adorable to hear. And in a recent interview with franchise stuntman Stephen Oyoung, we can now add Adam Driver to the club. He reportedly couldn’t stop making noise during his early lightsaber training sessions.