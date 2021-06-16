James Gunn Shares His Movie Hot Takes About Quentin Tarantino And Martin Scorsese

But just like James Gunn, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino haven’t been shy about their film analysis either. The Irishman director has been open many times about his thoughts on the current state of cinema, and Scorsese has received both praise and pushback for his comments. But Tarantino isn’t too off, as he called 2019 the “war for movies” when films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Knives Out competed against blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Gunn might love their work, but he isn’t afraid to fight for cinema as well.