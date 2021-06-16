Zack Snyder Revealed Justice League Concept Art With Green Lantern, And Wow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite being out for months, the conversation surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League hasn’t slowed down much. The titular filmmaker has been open about his process of completing the four-hour streaming event, as well as his narrative plans for the sequels. He’s also been open about his original intention to bring Green Lantern John Stewart to the movie’s final coda. And now he’s released some concept art for that sequence.