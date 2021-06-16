Zack Snyder Revealed Justice League Concept Art With Green Lantern, And Wow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Despite being out for months, the conversation surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League hasn’t slowed down much. The titular filmmaker has been open about his process of completing the four-hour streaming event, as well as his narrative plans for the sequels. He’s also been open about his original intention to bring Green Lantern John Stewart to the movie’s final coda. And now he’s released some concept art for that sequence.
In the final scene of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter shows up in his full green glory. Snyder wanted to bring in Green Lantern, but was denied this privilege by the studio as it’s developing a series for HBO Max. Now we can see what he might have looked like, check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? While Martian Manhunter’s appearance to Bruce Wayne in Justice League was definitely a cool moment for hardcore comic fans, this concept art is sure to inspire FOMO. Especially since the Green Lanterns have yet to factor majorly into the greater DC Extended Universe.
The above image comes to us from Twitter, but originated on Zack Snyder’s Vero. In it we see a rendering of Bruce Wayne’s remote lakeside home, which he’s occupied throughout both Batman v Superman and Justice League. And rather than the green-skinned Martian Manhunter, glowing Green Lantern John Stewart is shown floating above Ben Affleck’s version of the Dark Knight. Pretty badass, if you ask me.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Unfortunately for both Zack Snyder and John Stewart actor Wayne T. Carr, Warner Bros. refused to allow Green Lantern to have a presence in the Snyder Cut. But the sequence was still shot in Snyder’s driveway, so perhaps we’ll be able to see it appear sometime down the line. For now, this concept art shows what it could have been like to see the beloved Lantern in Justice League.
While some DC fans are no doubt disappointed that John Stewart wasn’t included in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the studio’s decision makes a great deal of sense. After all, Warner Bros. is currently in the process of developing the Green Lantern TV series, with the cast coming together. So if John Stewart is going to be featured, Warner Bros. likely didn’t want to step on the toes of the show.
Currently the only appearances of the Green Lantern Corps. in the DCEU have been extremely brief. During the flashback sequences from both of Justice League’s cuts, we see a Lantern fall when battling Darkseid/Steppenwolf. Additionally, the Snyder Cut included the corpse of Kilowog in the new Knightmare sequence.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.