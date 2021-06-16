Jensen Ackles’ Batman Faces Off With David Dastmalchian’s Calendar Man in Exclusive Long Halloween Clip

Now, to anyone who’s unfamiliar with the Batman mythos, Calendar Man emphasizing the word “joke” might just seem like a weird speech choice. But everyone else will instantly think up the most prominent member of Batman’s rogues gallery. While we don’t see what happens next in this scene, given that Troy Baker is voicing The Joker in both parts of Batman: The Long Halloween, it’s reasonable to assume that at this point in Part One, we’re not far off from seeing the Clown Prince of Crime wreak havoc.