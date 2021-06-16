Disney’s Little Mermaid Remake Has Already Received A Request From PETA

This isn’t the first time PETA has called out Disney; in fact, earlier this year, the organization had something to say about Cruella as well. The organization looks to be taking the subject matter of The Little Mermaid as an opportunity to remind the folks over at Disney, alongside its audiences about the importance of saving the population under the sea where Ariel hails from. The 1989 movie certainly touched on topics of fish consumption during its runtime too.