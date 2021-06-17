Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. Has A Funny Take After Joining The Knives Out 2 Cast

Leslie Odom Jr.'s career has been heading for the stratosphere in recent years. After being cast as Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, the accomplished actor won a Tony Award for his work. When the play made its way to Disney+ the world got to see just how impressive he was. Since then he's been nominated for an Academy Award for his work in One Night in Miami and most recently he's joined the increasingly impressive cast of Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel. Odom's star has only continued to rise, though interestingly, he continues to be part of strong ensembles rather than getting a breakout role for himself.