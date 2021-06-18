Dwayne Johnson Reveals ‘Weird’ Way He Coped During Pandemic Isolation

The last year has been hard on all of us. While we all experienced the pandemic differently, we all certainly experienced it and we all found different ways of coping with the incredibly unusual experience. Some people watched everything they could on Netflix while furloughed from work, while others buried themselves in doing work from home. Dwayne Johnson couldn't go out and make movies like he used to, but the actor says that one thing that helped him work through quarantine mentally was that even though he had nowhere to go, he acted each morning like he did.
The Rock is on the cover of the newest issue of People magazine and inside he speaks about his quarantine experience, and how each day he would get dressed as if he had someplace to go, even though he did not. For a guy who often looks like he's off from one movie set to the next without much break, spending so much time at home had to be an adjustment, but he was able to put himself in a more "normal" state by acting like he had to go off somewhere. According to Johnson...
It was a shakeup for us. I did this weird thing every day where I still got up and got dressed like I was getting ready to go someplace. I mean, shoes and all. That helped me psychologically. On a relationship and marriage standpoint, you realize you have to really be attentive to your reactions and responses, because your patience capacity starts to compress.
Dwayne Johnson certainly wasn't the only one to who had to change some things about his relationships. Indeed when you find yourself spending a lot more time with people, the odds of getting on each others nerves go up. It sounds like that may have started to happen at the Johnson house, so they had to learn to adapt in order to remain patient with each other.
Dwayne Johnson says this thing he did was weird but I'm honestly not sure how weird it really is. When I transitioned to working from home the first time I used to go out and get coffee just so I could leave the house and act like I was "going to work." I've never been the "work in pajamas" type because getting dressed always helped me transition into "work mode."
And I'm sure that Dwayne Johnson had plenty of work to do during the pandemic. While he may not have been able to film anything, he's also a producer and with all the different projects that he always seems to have going on there was almost certainly a lot of work to be done. And now that productions are back at to work, all that set up that Johnson was doing in the last year is likely starting to pay off.