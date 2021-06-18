Star Wars’ Liam Neeson Reveals What Qui-Gon Jinn's Force Ghost Would Say To Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan

And considering that Hayden Christensen is going to appear in Obi-Wan, and thus we can expect that master and apprentice will see each other again, it would make some sense for the Jedi who started all this to be involved in some way. Considering that we would expect Darth Vader to be completely covered in black armor and to sound like James Earl Jones, getting Christensen involved actually seems more complicated than getting Liam Neeson.