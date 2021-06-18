Domhnall Gleeson Has A Wild Story About Rose Byrne Almost Getting Electrocuted On The Peter Rabbit 2 Set

There was a bit with Rose that isn’t in the movie. There was a bit where we started eating all the candy on the train, where we’re eating all these treats. And one of the most amazing, I just sat back and I enjoyed it, and I hope that’s not why it’s not in the movie, but we’re robbing things, like all the sweets, and putting them in our bags. And then Rose...it was like an old timey lantern sticking out of the wall on this old time train. Rose like held onto it, and put her legs up against the wall, and tried to yank the whole light fitting off of the set, to put it in her bag and take it home. It made me laugh so much, I was like ‘Yeah, Rose!’ Maybe that was the problem, but it was amazing. And you just hear all these electricians shouting, ‘That’s live! That’s live!’ … It’s the most I’ve ever laughed on anything afterwards. It was like Rose kicked into a gear I didn’t know existed for anyone.