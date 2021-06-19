Scream 5 Has Taken A Thrilling Step Forward And There Will Be Blood

Fans of the Scream franchise have waited ten years since its last installment -- and there’s still a ways to go before the fifth chapter of the series hits theaters. There’s some good news on the Ghostface front, though. According to one of the film’s directors, the Scream 5 production team recently hit a major milestone, and he celebrated with a small teaser that promises fans the new film will be worth the wait.
Recently, director Tyler Gillette uploaded two images to his Instagram account, which included an exciting message for fans. While it wasn’t footage from the film, exactly, it did show a full orchestra seated, seemingly ready to begin recording the score for the upcoming Scream film. Take a look at the thrilling update below:
Thanks to the accompanying caption for the pictures, we don’t need to read between the lines to know what’s up with the new chapter in the Scream series -- filming has wrapped and they’re well into the next phase of post-production. With roughly six months left before the film is due to hit theaters, this is great news for fans, as the Scream series enters an exciting new phase.
While 2022’s Scream is the fifth film in the uber popular horror franchise, it will mark quite a few firsts, too. It’s the first Scream film that won’t be directed by Wes Craven. It’s also the first Scream sequel that won’t follow the pattern of its predecessors in one key way. Though Tyler Gillett and his co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed the film is a sequel and not a reboot, rather than being called Scream 5, it’s going into full throwback mode and just being released as Scream.
It’s also the first film in the franchise that won’t employ Marco Beltrami as its composer. Instead, as per the tag in Tyler Gillett’s Instagram post, Brian Tyler -- of The Expendables series fame -- will take over scoring duties.
The Scream co-director’s Instagram post also highlights the fact that Scream fans will still find familiarity in the series when the new film hits theaters. He tagged many of the film’s stars, including returning Scream icons Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette, all of whom will be reprising their roles in the fifth installment. They will be joined by a batch of fresh blood, including Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid.
Other than tagging the cast and announcing that the film has moved into a new phase of production, it’s hard to tell much from the photos that Tyler Gillett shared. There is one image from the film visible on one of the monitors, but it’s too small to gauge any real details about what’s happening. It isn’t a surprise that they’re still keeping things locked down, even if the film’s shoot is over. The team behind the new Scream film have gone to pretty extreme lengths to avoid spoilers leaking onto the internet, including keeping the identity of the killer a secret from many of the cast members.
Even with his teasers, Tyler Gillette has managed to keep the film’s biggest secrets under lock and key. We’ll see what it all amounts to, and whether it was truly worth the wait, when Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.