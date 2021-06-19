Scream 5 Has Taken A Thrilling Step Forward And There Will Be Blood

Other than tagging the cast and announcing that the film has moved into a new phase of production, it’s hard to tell much from the photos that Tyler Gillett shared. There is one image from the film visible on one of the monitors, but it’s too small to gauge any real details about what’s happening. It isn’t a surprise that they’re still keeping things locked down, even if the film’s shoot is over. The team behind the new Scream film have gone to pretty extreme lengths to avoid spoilers leaking onto the internet, including keeping the identity of the killer a secret from many of the cast members.