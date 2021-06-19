news

How Eternals’ Gemma Chan Feels About Playing A New MCU Character After Her Role In Captain Marvel

Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan) sits in the shadows in a scene from 'Captain Marvel'

Many actors probably dream of appearing in an MCU movie or TV series. Even a small role can have a big impact on an actor’s career, and getting Marvel screen time more or less cements his or her place in cinematic history. So it's a pretty big deal that Eternals’ Gemma Chan was able to nab a second role in the MCU, following her appearance in Captain Marvel. The actress recently opened up about what it was like to return to the franchise in a new capacity.

As Sersi, a powerful empathetic Eternal, Gemma Chan is forging an exciting new chapter in her career. While she may have thought she left the MCU behind following her Captain Marvel stint, she ended up having a fateful meeting with Kevin Feige while promoting Crazy Rich Asians, which ultimately led to her return. The actress told Empire what it felt like to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a different role via Eternals:

I feel very lucky to have been welcomed back into the MCU so quickly after my first appearance; the reception has been very warm. I feel fortunate because we had a lot of crossover in the crew between the two films so there was continuity in that sense, but these are completely different projects, in completely different times, the characters are different.

There’s no denying that Chan’s characters in the two MCU movies are radically different, and it seems her presence in both will be significantly different as well. In Captain Marvel, Gemma Chan played Minn-Erva, a villainous member of the Kree Starforce who died before the credits rolled. So, while her character was memorable, she wasn’t a main player in the film.

While we don’t definitively know the fate of Chan’s Eternals character yet, Sersi is definitely fighting with the good guys this time around. She is also, according to Kevin Feige anyway, the lead character in the film (via Variety). In other words, she’s going to be a much bigger deal. She could also feasibly be poised to reprise the role in future MCU films.

As fortunate as Gemma Chan feels to get a second chance at the MCU, she is also in rare company now. Of the hundreds of actors who have appeared in a Marvel movie, very few have been asked back to play a second role. She joins the likes of Chris Evans, who played the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four series before donning Captain America’s shield, and Mahershala Ali, who will play Blade after portraying villain Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes on Luke Cage.

We’ll get a chance to see how Gemma Chan embodies her new role when Eternals finally hits theaters on November 5, 2021.

Up Next

The Eternals Trailer Broke A Huge Marvel Record For The Pandemic Era
More From This Author
Jameela Jamil's She-Hulk Character: Everything You Need To Know About Titania television 39m Jameela Jamil's She-Hulk Character: Everything You Need To Know About Titania Jason Wiese
Why Loki's Big Variant Reveal May Be Hiding Another Big Twist television 3h Why Loki's Big Variant Reveal May Be Hiding Another Big Twist Mick Joest
Sebastian Stan Recalls Being ‘Terrified’ While Performing Captain America: Civil War Fight Scenes With Chadwick Boseman news 4h Sebastian Stan Recalls Being ‘Terrified’ While Performing Captain America: Civil War Fight Scenes With Chadwick Boseman Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Finding You Jan 29, 2021 Finding You Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Snake Eyes Jul 23, 2021 Snake Eyes Rating TBD
Emilia Clarke On Whether Her Star Wars Character Could Return For A Disney+ Show TBD Emilia Clarke On Whether Her Star Wars Character Could Return For A Disney+ Show Rating TBD
Nicolas Cage’s Mother, Former Dancer Joy Vogelsang, Is Dead At 85 TBD Nicolas Cage’s Mother, Former Dancer Joy Vogelsang, Is Dead At 85 Rating TBD
Seth Meyers Reveals The Silver Lining To Not Having A Studio Audience For NBC’s Late Night TBD Seth Meyers Reveals The Silver Lining To Not Having A Studio Audience For NBC’s Late Night Rating TBD
Scream 5 Has Taken A Thrilling Step Forward And There Will Be Blood TBD Scream 5 Has Taken A Thrilling Step Forward And There Will Be Blood Rating TBD
Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains How Hamilton Was Influenced By His Work On In The Heights TBD Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains How Hamilton Was Influenced By His Work On In The Heights Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information