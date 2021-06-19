How Eternals’ Gemma Chan Feels About Playing A New MCU Character After Her Role In Captain Marvel

As fortunate as Gemma Chan feels to get a second chance at the MCU, she is also in rare company now. Of the hundreds of actors who have appeared in a Marvel movie, very few have been asked back to play a second role. She joins the likes of Chris Evans, who played the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four series before donning Captain America’s shield, and Mahershala Ali, who will play Blade after portraying villain Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes on Luke Cage.

We’ll get a chance to see how Gemma Chan embodies her new role when Eternals finally hits theaters on November 5, 2021.